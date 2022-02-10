Release pensionary benefits to incarcerated ex-MLA Rashid: HC

SRINAGAR

10 February 2022 04:16 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the J&K administration to “ensure the pensionary benefits” to incarcerated ex-legislator Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)on August 9 “in a case related to terror funding”.

“The pensionary benefits, which the petitioner claims to be entitled, be released without any further delay. All the procedural formalities be alsocompleted in the meantime,” Judge Dhiraj Singh Thakur directed in an order. A Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from north Kashmir’s Langate, Rashid had contested the polls as an independent candidate twice and won.

The NIA had first summoned then sitting MLA Rashid to its office in New Delhi “in the illegal funding case” in 2017.

