Other States

‘Release loans to Amrapali homebuyers’

A view of the Amrapali buildings in Noida.

A view of the Amrapali buildings in Noida.  

Amounts should be released in stages, adhering to RBI norms: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed banks and financial institutions to release the sanctioned loans without delay to beleaguered Amrapali homebuyers, including those whose accounts have been declared non-performing assets.

The order comes as a relief to hundreds of homebuyers who were “duped” after the builder “diverted” their money.

The apex court said the amounts should be released in stages, adhering to the norms fixed by the Reserve Bank of India. Lender banks should restructure the home loans on a long-term basis so that the stalled construction of residential projects is completed and homebuyers can get back on their feet.

“Projects have been stalled for the last several years. The homebuyers have obtained loans but cannot enjoy the fruits of their investment. At the same time, if projects are not completed and homebuyers are not sure of handing over of the flats, it would be difficult for them to pay bank dues till eternity. It is in the interest of homebuyers as well as banks, as they can recover money when projects are completed,” a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U.U. Lalit observed in their 38-page order.

It said disbursement of any further loans should be based on the present rate of interest fixed by the RBI.

The court order also spelt relief for the real estate sector. The Bench ordered that the Noida authorities cannot charge exorbitant rates of interest from builders for delaying the payment of outstanding premium on land given for the projects. The court capped the rate of interest at 8%.

It asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to restructure the payment schedule.

The court restrained lower courts and consumer forums from impleading the government-run National Buildings Construction Corporation as a party in any legal proceedings initiated in the Amrapali case. It also directed the Receiver to post progress reports on the project work on the assigned website.

Plea rejected

The court rejected a plea by Noida and Greater Noida Authorities respectively for a direction for the return of unused FAR (Floor Area Ratio).

The Noida Authority had sought the release of FAR of 98,445.77 square metres. But the court held that homebuyers have the first claim on the FAR. If not for their investment, there would not be any FAR.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:01:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/release-loans-to-amrapali-homebuyers/article31799179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY