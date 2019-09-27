Release flood relief package for M.P., Scindia writes to PM

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urging him to release a package of ₹10,000 crore that Madhya Pradesh had asked for as relief for those hit by floods and rain this season.

Tour of districts

Stating that he had toured more than 10 affected districts, Mr. Scindia wrote, “Excess rain had caused almost complete damage to crop, destruction of roads and loss of human and animal lives.”

As many as 596 persons and 1,761 animals were killed, 67,033 houses were destroyed, 13,61,773 farmers were affected in the floods. Crops in around 14 lakh acre were destroyed, he wrote.

“It must be noted that information relating to the damage had been given to a Central team that visited the worst-affected areas of the State... I was told that the Madhya Pradesh government had sent a proposal of ₹10,000 crore to the Central government for a relief package,” he wrote.

Recently, Mr. Scindia had expressed dissatisfaction over the preliminary survey and called for a need for reassessment in certain regions and payment of “adequate compensation” to farmers affected in the floods.