Release ailing PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Jammu and Kashmir leaders urge Amit Shah

SRINAGAR

04 February 2022 06:05 IST

Wahid Para, held since 2020, was found unconscious in Srinagar prison

Top Jammu and Kashmir politicians, including Members of Parliament (MPs), cutting across the party lines, on Thursday sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded the immediate release of ailing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra from jail.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned Mr. Para’s petition on quashing the FIR of the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of the J&K police, for three weeks, on Thursday.

Former MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig expressed concern over the deterioration of Mr. Para’s health inside the Central Jail, Srinagar, where he was found unconscious last week.

“I am deeply concerned about health conditions of Waheed who’s under detention for more than two years now. I request administration and Union Home Minister to see his case compassionately and pray for his speedy recovery and release,” Mr. Baig said. CPI(M) leader and the Gupkar alliance spokesman M.Y. Tarigami also urged the administration “to release Parra, whose health is deteriorating”.

“He should be released so that he can get access to medical care. Please take note that the charges against him have not been proved by investigative agencies in the court of law,” Mr. Tarigami said.

J&K Apani Party leader and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir said treatment and health care of inmates in jails is responsibility of jail authorities. “If Para needed medical care, the jail authorities should have been prompt.”

Former MP and PDP leader Mehboob Beg said nocharges have been proved against the PDP leader since 2020. “He cannot be denied his basic fundamental and human rights. The Court must consider releasing hm,” ex-MP Beg said.

J&K Peoples Conference leader and former minister Imran Reza Ansari said he was really worried about Mr. Para’s health situation. “I hope the administration ensures best medical support to him. Praying for his well-being, safety and release,” Mr. Ansari said.

According to a close aide of Mr. Para, he was taken to the police hospital in Srinagar last week after his blood pressure dropped and he fell unconscious inside a barrack at the Central Jail Srinagar. The court on Wednesday asked the jail authorities to provide medical aid to the incarcerated youth leader.

“His incarceration is taking a damaging toll on his health. He needs immediate medical attention.I sincerely hope and pray that he is released soon,” His brother Naveed Para said.Mr. Para was arrested in November 2020. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mr. Para, a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, was “a crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K”.