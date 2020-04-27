Other States

‘Relax moisture norm for wheat purchase’

Congress leader and chief party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday urged Haryana government to give relaxation in moisture specifications for the wheat procurement from 12% to 18% in the wake of untimely rainfall that had damaged the harvested wheat crop lying in the grain markets and fields across the State.

Mr. Surjewala alleged that the State government has failed to provide adequate procurement arrangements.

