Relatives of freedom fighters in Goa end hunger strike over government jobs

Family members of freedom fighters in Goa ended their six-day-long hunger strike on Thursday after State BJP president Sadanand Tanavade assured them of fulfilling their demands.
Family members of several people, who had fought for Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule, have been sitting on hunger strike since January 22 at the Azad Maidan in Panaji over their demand for government jobs.
Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Wednesday assured to fulfil the demand and said the issue would be resolved by March 31.
Mr. Tanavade went to meet the agitating family members at Azad Maidan, where he convinced them that the State government will stick to its assurance, following which the hunger strike was ended.
As per the discussion on the floor of the House on Wednesday, 250 members from families of freedom fighters are yet to get jobs. The Chief Minister has said job vacancies can be provided through Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.
