Relationship with Gandhi family beyond any contention: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after casting his vote for the Congress Party’s presidential election, in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on October 17 said his relationship with the Gandhi family was “beyond any contention” and would remain the same even after the election of the new Congress president. The final results of the Congress presidential polls will be announced on October 19.

Mr. Gehlot told reporters at Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, where he went to cast his vote, that he could say with certainty that his relation with the Gandhi family would be the same as it had been for the last 50 years.

“Vinoba Bhave had once said that his relationship with [Bhagavad] Gita was beyond reason. Similarly, I would like to say that my relations with Gandhi family are exactly like the relations between Vinoba ji and Holy Gita. In other words, my relations with Gandhi family have been and are beyond all logic and reasoning. And it will continue to be so throughout my life,” Mr Gehlot said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid speculation of a leadership change in Rajasthan, when reporters asked him about his conversation with Rahul Gandhi while sharing the dais at the public rally in Ballari, Mr Gehlot said,” I talked to him. Talks will continue in future also”.

“You people [the media] express suspicion, doubt...You remain worried about what will happen, you remain worried about my relation with Gandhi family,”he added.

The timing of Mr Gehlot’s assertion is important as it is being speculated the new party president may take a call on the issue of changing Rajasthan’s chief minister before the next Assembly elections towards the end of 2023.

“Your question will be answered by Mallikarjuna Kharge sahab after his victory in the elections,”he said.

Mr. Gehlot also said the young leaders in Congress would get opportunities when the time comes. “There is no alternative to experience at any level... Those who left Congress were opportunists. The young leaders in Congress should work hard and the central leadership will definitely give them a chance,” he said.