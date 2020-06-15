Reinstate Haryana school instructors, says Surjewala

Cong. leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

CHANDIGARH

15 June 2020 23:31 IST

He demands ordinance to save jobs

Congress leader and media in-charge of the party Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to reinstate the retrenched Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) by issuing an ordinance and ratifying it through a Bill passed by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The Supreme Court had last month upheld the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashing the appointment of 1,983 PTIs in schools in 2010.

Mr. Surjewala said he has written a letter to the Chief Minister, in which he has also suggested a “draft Bill” for providing security of service to the PTIs.

“I urge upon you [Chief Minister] to take immediate steps to ensure that these 1,983 PTI teachers and their families are not abandoned to the vagaries of unemployment for an irregularity, if any, on the part of the recruiting authority”, he wrote.

‘Don’t punish them’

Mr. Surjewala said if there has been an irregularity in selection, it is solely the remit of the recruiting authority and its brunt cannot be borne by innocent individuals and their families, who are being retrenched from their jobs after long years of service.