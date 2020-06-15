Reinstate Haryana school instructors, says Surjewala

Congress leader and media in-charge of the party Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to reinstate the retrenched Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) by issuing an ordinance and ratifying it through a Bill passed by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
The Supreme Court had last month upheld the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashing the appointment of 1,983 PTIs in schools in 2010.
Mr. Surjewala said he has written a letter to the Chief Minister, in which he has also suggested a “draft Bill” for providing security of service to the PTIs.
“I urge upon you [Chief Minister] to take immediate steps to ensure that these 1,983 PTI teachers and their families are not abandoned to the vagaries of unemployment for an irregularity, if any, on the part of the recruiting authority”, he wrote.
‘Don’t punish them’
Mr. Surjewala said if there has been an irregularity in selection, it is solely the remit of the recruiting authority and its brunt cannot be borne by innocent individuals and their families, who are being retrenched from their jobs after long years of service.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath