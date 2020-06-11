Regulate inter-State movement of people, Gehlot tells officials

Colourful turbans for sale outside a shop at Badi Chaupar in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Jaipur

11 June 2020 00:04 IST

Rajasthan CM worried over increasing number of cases in current phase of curbs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to regulate inter-State movement of people and screen those entering the State to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

People seeking to move out of the State will have to obtain a pass while personal IDs of those entering Rajasthan in private buses, taxis or personal vehicles will be checked and they will be screened, an order issued by the Home Department said.

Those reaching the State in scheduled domestic flights, trains or buses have already been through various safety protocols before boarding and they will be screened again on arrival at the destination airports, railway stations and bus stands in Rajasthan, the order said.

Mr. Gehlot expressed concern over the increasing number of cases in the current phase of the lockdown which started on June 1.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister was told that several people travelled from Rajasthan after virus testing.

Their test reports came positive but by the time, they had travelled and infected others, he was told.

Mr. Gehlot, however, said the recovery rate of patients in Rajasthan was over 74% while the death rate stands at 2.25%.

Infection cases are doubling after 22 days, he said.

‘Strictly follow rules’

Necessary steps should be taken to prevent further spread of the infection in the State. Other health protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks should be strictly followed, the Chief Minister said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical) Rohit Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present at the meeting.