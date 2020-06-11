Other States

Regulate inter-State movement of people, Gehlot tells officials

Colourful turbans for sale outside a shop at Badi Chaupar in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Colourful turbans for sale outside a shop at Badi Chaupar in Jaipur on Wednesday.  

Rajasthan CM worried over increasing number of cases in current phase of curbs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to regulate inter-State movement of people and screen those entering the State to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

People seeking to move out of the State will have to obtain a pass while personal IDs of those entering Rajasthan in private buses, taxis or personal vehicles will be checked and they will be screened, an order issued by the Home Department said.

Those reaching the State in scheduled domestic flights, trains or buses have already been through various safety protocols before boarding and they will be screened again on arrival at the destination airports, railway stations and bus stands in Rajasthan, the order said.

Mr. Gehlot expressed concern over the increasing number of cases in the current phase of the lockdown which started on June 1.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister was told that several people travelled from Rajasthan after virus testing.

Their test reports came positive but by the time, they had travelled and infected others, he was told.

Mr. Gehlot, however, said the recovery rate of patients in Rajasthan was over 74% while the death rate stands at 2.25%.

Infection cases are doubling after 22 days, he said.

‘Strictly follow rules’

Necessary steps should be taken to prevent further spread of the infection in the State. Other health protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks should be strictly followed, the Chief Minister said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical) Rohit Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:06:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/regulate-inter-state-movement-of-people-gehlot-tells-officials/article31799201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY