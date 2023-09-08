Refuge sought for Nagas fleeing Myanmar conflict 

September 08, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

After Mizoram, appeals for sheltering people fleeing the civil war in Myanmar across the international border are now emanating from Nagaland.

The Naga Hoho, the apex body of all Naga tribes, has asked the Nagaland government to ensure shelter, safety, humanitarian support, and medical facilities for Nagas coming from conflict-hit Myanmar.

The Sagaing region of Myanmar is inhabited by many Naga tribes. Like the rest of the country, this region has been affected by the unrest following a military coup in February 2021.

An estimated 5,000-6,000 Nagas from Myanmar are said to be living in Nagaland.

In a recommendation less than a week ago, the Hoho said the State government should provide the Myanmar Nagas with food and shelter apart from engaging with the diplomatic community in India and the United Nations Human Rights Council to work on their refugee status. The apex body also said asylum should be granted to those who seek it.

The students from Myanmar should be provided with “free education” and accommodation in Nagaland, and scholarship programmes in higher education should be developed for them, the Hoho said. It also advocated skill and knowledge development programmes for the “refugees”.

The Hoho said Nagas from Myanmar have been receiving support from individuals, families, villages, churches, and local authorities from time to time since the 1970s.

“However, so far, we are yet to see any concrete and open policy coming from the Nagaland state government towards the Naga refugees’ problems from Myanmar. Therefore, the Nagas from Myanmar must be recognised as people of concern, and efforts to provide aid and support in a steadfast manner must be established,” the representation to the government signed by Naga Hoho president H.K. Zhimomi and general secretary K. Elu Ndang said.

Mizoram is currently housing more than 40,000 refugees from Chin and Chin-Kuki people who have fled violence in Myanmar and Bangladesh respectively. The State has also been sheltering more than 10,000 Kuki-Zo people from ethnic conflict-scarred Manipur.

The Mizo, Chin, Chin-Kuki, and Kuki-Zo people share the same ethnic roots.

The Mizoram government has been appealing to the Centre for fiscal support to feed and shelter the Myanmar “refugees”. But New Delhi has been cold to such requests as India is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention and the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees.