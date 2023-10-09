Refrigerator compressor explodes in Jalandhar, five of family killed

October 09, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Chandigarh

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after an explosion in the compressor of a refrigerator at a house in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The incident took place on October 8 night, they said, adding the house caught fire following the explosion.

The deceased were identified as Yashpal Ghai (70), Ruchi Ghai (40), Mansha (14), Diya (12) and Akshay (10).

A team of forensic experts has been called to collect samples to find out the exact cause of the explosion, police said.