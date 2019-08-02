Other States

Refrain from offering namaz on roads, says Aligarh mufti

The chief mufti of Aligarh urged Muslims on Thursday to refrain from offering namaz on the streets, making a bid to defuse the controversy over the district administration’s recent ban on religious ceremonies on roads.

Mohammad Khalid Hameed said the place for performing Friday prayers was inside a mosque.

“If there is a spill over, the devout should not perform namaz on the streets and cause inconvenience to others,” he told reporters. “Instead, they could offer their prayers on rooftops of neighbouring buildings wherever convenient.”

The Aligarh administration had imposed a blanket ban on holding any religious function on the roads in the U.P. district without prior permission.

The authorities has taken the step as a precautionary measure to prevent any disturbance after some Hindutva groups had last week planned the recital of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ every Tuesday.

