Redevelopment bylaws to ease friction, streamline process

The Maharashtra government has issued bylaws to facilitate the smooth redevelopment of old housing societies. The new rules are likely to streamline disputes in societies and encourage redevelopment of thousands of old structures, officials said.

The changes were made following complaints of non transparency, disputes on appointment of contractors, violation of the redevelopment rules, delays in tendering, among others. The rules, issued by the Maharashtra Co-operation, Textiles and Marketing Department this week, have reduced the consent clause to 51% from 70% of society members. The government has already relaxed the consent clause in other redevelopment schemes such as that of a slum, but it has been done for housing societies only now.

The bylaws also list the procedures and modalities for the managing committee of a society, streamlining procedures for conducting meetings to granting sanction to redevelopment. The bylaws have fixed the minimum quorum required for a meeting of the managing committee at one-fifth of the membership strength. A special general body meeting must be called within two months of receipt of the application for redevelopment, and its minutes circulated among all the members within seven days.

The redevelopment blueprint needs to be be uploaded by all societies and mailed to the members. Similarly, once the contractor and architect are appointed, they must be given an appointment letter in less than 30 days.

Experts and citizens are happy with the new rules. “I welcome this progressive decision of the chief minister. It will help streamline disputes in societies and encourage redevelopment of old, dilapidated buildings for safe habitation,” said Manoj Kotak, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Mumbai North East, who has been receiving a lot of complaints on disputes between the managing committee of a society.

However, some still feel the rebate in cess given to old structures under Rule 33 (7) of the Development Control Rules in the island city must be extended to structures in the suburbs. “The government has taken the onus of repair of cessed structures in the island city, but in suburban areas, the buildings do not pay cess and come under Rule 33 (7). The government must remove this injustice against old buildings in the suburbs,” said Parag Alavani, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Vile Parle.