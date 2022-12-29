ADVERTISEMENT

Red hot axle halts Jalna-CSMT Janshatabdi Express for 2 hours

December 29, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Mumbai

The coach was detached and replaced.

PTI

After the replacement of the coach, the train resumed its journey. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: K. Ananthan

Railway authorities halted a Mumbai-bound Janshatabdi Express at Manmad station for about two hours on Thursday after the axle of a coach overheated and turned red.

According to Central Railway officials, the train was detained over the “hot axle” between 11.05 a.m. and 1.05 p.m. for the replacement of the coach.

In “hot axle”, the temperature of the bogie axle increases turning it red and it is considered unsafe to ply, according to railway officials.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said that the red hot axle was detected in one of the bogies when the train reached Manmad junction in Nashik district.

The coach was detached and replaced, he said. After the replacement of the coach, the train resumed its journey to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 1.05 p.m., he said.

The Central Railway runs a Janshatabdi Express between Jalna in Marathwada and CSMT every day. It departs from Jalna at 8.30 a.m. and reaches CSMT at 4.20 p.m.

railway / Mumbai

