Recovery of lost Kishore Kumar film has buffs agog

For decades, collectors of rare Indian film memorabilia and, particularly, aficionados of the music of legendary Bollywood composer duo of Shanker-Jaikishan, have been doggedly searching for prints of a “lost” 1957 film starring Kishore Kumar, which uniquely featured a song picturised on Jaikishan himself.

For Indian film cineastes, the haunting melody ‘Ae Pyase Dil Bezubaan’ from the film Begunah, sung by the great Mukesh, had Jaikishan playing the piano in the song sequence. It was considered the ‘Holy Grail’ of rare collectibles as it was believed that prints of the film did not exist any more.

Serendipity

Now, in a fortunate stroke of serendipity, the Pune-based National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has come into possession of two 16 mm reels of Begunah, totalling around 60 minutes of the film’s footage but more vitally, has the iconic song picturised on Jaikishan.

Of all hard-to-find Indian film items, Begunah has a particularly interesting history as it was a knock-off of a 1954 Hollywood film from Paramount Pictures titled Knock on Wood, starring famous comedian-musician Danny Kaye.

NFAI Director Prakash Magdum with 16 mm reels of the 'lost' Hindi film Begunah, whose prints were allegedly destroyed by a court order in 1957.

A little more than a week after its release, Paramount Pictures got wind of the Hindi rip-off and allegedly filed a copyright suit in a Mumbai court. The court, with alacrity, then directed all prints of the Hindi film to be destroyed.

“While it may have been the Mumbai Metropolitan Court, we do not exactly know in which Mumbai court the copyright suit was allegedly filed by Paramount. The court directed all prints of Begunah to be destroyed on grounds of plagiarism. The film is especially interesting as it features Kishore Kumar, who was a darling of Indian film distributors in his acting heyday, and most fascinatingly, the famous song sung by Mukesh ‘Ae Pyase Dil Bezubaan’ and picturised on maestro Jaikishan marks his only substantial appearance in any movie,” said NFAI director Prakash Magdum, speaking to The Hindu.

He said that the uniqueness of the song had prompted a veritable “treasure hunt” among die-hard Shanker-Jaikishan fans for any surviving prints of Begunah.

“I had been approached by several collectors and Indian cinema enthusiasts who firmly believed that rare prints of Begunah still existed. Until this thrilling acquisition, we had nothing save a few stills of the film, including one still of that song,” Mr. Magdum said.

Commenting on the fortuitous discovery, he said the NFAI had several enthusiasts across India who helped it source content of rare archival value.

“It was one such contact in Mumbai who gave us the two reels of Begunah, which contains around 60-70 minutes of the film with no title credits, but has the classic song. This is an important discovery and we believe that this is piece of history that must be preserved as part of our cinematic heritage,” Mr. Magdum said.