‘Recovered’ Italian tourist dies

JAIPUR

21 March 2020 01:34 IST

Curfew in Bhilwara after 6 persons test positive for COVID-19

An Italian tourist, who had tested negative for COVID-19 after being treated in isolation, died of heart failure at a private hospital here on Friday. The 69-year-old man had arrived in Jaipur as part of a group of Italians on February 28 after visiting tourist places in five districts of Rajasthan.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the man did not die of COVID-19. The Italian, who was stated to be a chain smoker, had recovered from COVID-19 infection at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital on March 14 and was shifted to the private hospital for treatment of lung infection on the request of the Italian Embassy.

The doctors at S.M.S. Hospital treated the tourist and his wife, who was also detected as COVID-19 positive, with a regimen of combination drugs used for malaria, swine flu and HIV. Both of them had twice tested negative for the virus after treatment, though COVID-19 had caused damage to the man’s lungs.

Advertising

Advertising

Panic gripped Bhilwara town on Friday after six persons, including three doctors of a private hospital, tested positive for COVID-19. Bhilwara Collector Rajendra Bhatt clamped curfew in the city's municipal limits.

A massive screening was initiated after preparing a list of people who came in contact with the infected doctors during the last 14 days.