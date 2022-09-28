Records of Lord Jagannath's over 60,000 acre of land in seven States to be digitised

Outside Odisha, the largest land parcel is in West Bengal — 322.930 acre

The records of over 60,000 acre of land in the name of Lord Jagannath will soon be digitised after the Odisha Government's approval, an official said.

There is 60,426 acre of land in Odisha and 395.252 acre in six other States in the name of Mahaprabhu Jagannath Bije, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) V.V. Yadav said after a meeting of its managing committee, chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb of Puri.

Outside Odisha, the largest land parcel is in West Bengal — 322.930 acre, while 28.21 acre is in Maharastra, 25.11 acre in Madhya Pradesh, 17.02 acre in Andhra Pradesh, 1.7 acre in Chhattisgarh and 0.27 acre in Bihar, official sources said.

Mr. Yadav said the State-run Odisha Space Application Center (ORSAC) will be given the task to digitise the land records.

The process will be initiated after receiving the State Government's approval, he said on Tuesday.

The managing committee also discussed the formation of the Shri Mandir Adarsh Gurukul Society for the education of children of servitors, and a housing project for them.

The application for the registration of the society, which will be run by Birla Foundation, has been filed with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The IGR asked for certain compliances and those have been met, Mr. Yadav said.

He also said the Birla Foundation will be invited to the next managing committee meeting for discussions on a master plan.

The tender for the first phase of construction of the boundary wall of the housing project for servitors at Harachandi Sahi will be opened on October 6, he said.

Recommendations of the Niti Sub-Committee of the temple were approved during the meeting, he said.

The rituals proposed by the sub-committee for the month of Kartik have got the nod of the managing panel, he said.

However, the managing committee did not take up the demand for opening the temple's Ratna Bhandar.

"That was not in today's agenda," Mr. Yadav said.