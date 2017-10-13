Reconsider new Haj policy, urges Rajasthan body

The reduction of embarkation points for Haj pilgrimage from the existing 21 to only nine across the country, recommended in the new Haj policy for 2018-22, has left the pilgrims disturbed in Rajasthan because of termination of flights from Jaipur. The Haj flights from the State capital had started in 2005 after a seven-year-long agitation.

Abolishing subsidy for Haj pilgrims and allowing women above 45 years of age to travel in a group of at least four without a male are among the other recommendations made by a committee appointed by the Centre. The committee, headed by former Union Secretary Afzal Amanullah, submitted its report to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi last Saturday.

Inconveniences aplenty

Rajasthan Haj Welfare Society general secretary Haji Nizamuddin said here on Thursday that the termination of flights from Jaipur would put the pilgrims to a great inconvenience, as they would be required to travel to either Delhi or Ahmedabad to board the special flights. “It will impose an additional expenditure and cause a great difficulty to old and infirm pilgrims,” he said.

Pilgrims benefitted

The Haj Welfare Society had launched an agitation for starting flights from Jaipur in 1998 in view of the State’s large size and diverse terrain. The then United Progressive Alliance government was convinced of the need for introducing Haj flights from Jaipur to Jeddah in 2005 and the decision benefited the pilgrims travelling from the far-off towns and villages.

Reserved category

Mr. Nizamuddin said abolishing the reserved category for pilgrims above 70 years of age and doing away with preference to four-time applicants would also create difficulties for those willing to perform the ritual in the sunset of their lives. Besides, allowing women to travel without a male companion was against the principles of Shariah, he said.

The Haj Welfare Society has submitted memoranda in this regard to the President, Prime Minister, Minority Affairs Minister and Rajasthan Chief Minister. It has sought reconsideration of the new Haj policy in view of “practical difficulties” likely to be caused to the pilgrims if it was adopted without any change.