Reconciliation, not repression, the way to peace in J&K: Mehbooba

‘Don’t treat common people of J&K as enemies or militants’

January 07, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti speaking as she arrives to pay homage to party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his death anniversary, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, on January 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on January 7 said reconciliation, not repression, is the way to peace with dignity in J&K.

Speaking on the eighth death anniversary of party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Ms. Mufti said: “We recommit ourselves to the ideals he stood for — peace, reconciliation, and justice. Mufti Sahab’s legacy lives on in our hearts, and it is our collective responsibility to carry forward the torch of his vision.”  

Ms. Mufti expressed concern over the way the Union government is treating the people of Jammu & Kashmir. “Don’t treat common people of J&K as enemies or militants. In Nagaland, you are entering into accord with militants, and in J&K you are treating common people as militants as was done in Topi Peer Bufliaz in Poonch [where three civilians died after being detained by Armymen]. Is this how you treat your own people?” she said.

Meanwhile, two former PDP leaders, Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife Safine Baig, visited the mausoleum of Mufti Sayeed in Dara Shikoh Garden, Bijehara. This is seen by many as an indicator that they might rejoin the party.

Ms. Mufti also urged party workers and supporters “not to lose hope in the face of challenges”.

“There is the need to continue the struggle for dignified peace through the values and vision set forth by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed,” she said.

