Reclaiming lost childhoods: Odisha Police to hold brick kiln owners accountable
March 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Brick kiln owners must provide local police with list of all migrant worker children at their sites under new strictures; apart from ending child labour, they must provide creches and ensure school admissions

Satyasundar Barik

Children work in a brick kiln on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Photo: Special Arrangement

At hundreds of brick kilns across the country, children as young as six years can be seen working alongside their migrant worker parents, laboriously turning over the raw bricks drying under the merciless sun, losing their childhoods for a life of drudgery. In the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack area, however, the local police are now imposing a new ‘code of conduct’ to hold brick kiln owners accountable for ensuring the children are removed from their worksites and admitted to school.

In the four stages of brick-making — soil preparation, molding, drying and burning — children play a critical role in the third stage. Within the industry, it is argued that this job cannot be undertaken by adult men and women, as they cannot step on the raw bricks which would crumble under the pressure of their weight.

“On an average, a group of three persons can mold around 1,000 to 1,200 bricks a day and spread the bricks on the ground for sun baking. Now, the work of a child is very important to flip these 1,000 bricks twice a day under testing conditions,” said Umi Daniel, head of the migration unit of Aide et Action, an international non-governmental organisation which is collaborating with UNICEF and the State government to implement the programme.

Police step in

Despite the fact that child labour is banned and the right to education is guaranteed, brick kilns have long ignored the law, with inadequate enforcement by the Labour department and others. Now, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissionerate, whose primary responsibility is to maintain law and order and apprehend criminals, has stepped in, taking up the additional task of collaborating with the Labour, School and Mass Education, and Women and Child Development departments to ensure that essential entitlements reach these marginalised communities.

There are about 60 major brick kilns around Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Children often undertake the annual migration to these kilns along with their parents. According to an Aide et Action estimate, about 30% of people present at the worksites are children aged between 6 and 18 years. At the time of recruitment of labour, if a family do not have any young children to join in the work, they often hire a young boy or girl from the families of relatives or neighbours for a six to eight month period, paying them a paltry amount to participate in the drying activity, Mr. Daniel explained. These children are rarely sent to school, missing out on an education as they join the labour force at a very tender age.

Tracking workers’ children

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police have now chalked out a plan to ensure that all children are admitted to schools. “We have asked all brick kiln owners to provide a list of children living with their parents, who have been hired for brick making, to their nearest police stations within 15 days,” said Soumendra Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police for the twin cities.

Mr. Priyadarshi said that a code of conduct was being finalised by experts under which brick kiln operators would be held responsible to make basic services available to these marginalised populations at the worksites itself.

The draft code of conduct says, “It is duty of brick kiln owners that no children will be engaged in labour works as per the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act 2016 and kiln operators have to declare the premise as child labour free zone.”

Education is key

For children aged between three and six years, owners must set up crèches where children can spend meaningful time. The children must be connected to nearby anganwadi centres and provided access to protein-rich food. Children above six years should be persuaded to get admitted to nearby schools.

Brick kin owners must also ensure that no girl or woman is subjected to sexual harassment at their worksites. If any such things happen, they are responsible for immediately approaching local police through proper channels.

All workers are required to be engaged through registered labour agents. Brick kiln operators must constitute teams to conduct surprise checks at all their worksites to ensure that these rules are followed.

Guest workers

If the experiment succeeds in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the same model will be replicated in other major urban centres in the State, said Jyoti Prakash Brahma, senior programme manager of Aide et Action. In many parts of the State, kilns are located in isolated places, making it easier to deny basic services to workers. In fact, brick kiln operators have often deployed threats to extract additional labour while paying lower wages.

The initial step is a mindset change, to treat migrant labourers as ‘guest workers’. “It is a different matter that migrant labourers come to cities such as Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in search of better wages, which are not available in their villages. However, their contributions to the economy and nation-building cannot be ignored. It is essential to ensure that they are not subjected to inhumane treatment,” said Mr. Daniel.

