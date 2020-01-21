Reciting Preamble a must in Maharashtra schools

Maharashtra government has made it compulsory to recite the Preamble to the Constitution in all schools starting January 26.

A government resolution issued on Tuesday said the objective is to instil values such as justice, freedom and equality enshrined in the Constitution. A similar resolution had been issued in 2013 by the then Congress-NCP government.

Tuesday’s resolution also directs the schools to put up a plaque or board with the Preamble and asked schools to hold quizzes, essay, drawing, slogan, poster competitions based on the Constitution. In 2016, the directorate of secondary education had also issued the same directive, asking all schools to recite the Constitution.

According to another resolution issued on Tuesday, “To understand the scope of constitutional values and their all-inclusiveness and instil values such as justice, freedom, equality and fraternity on the society, it is important that students have a comprehensive introduction to the Constitution…The young minds of this age will thus become responsible, cultured citizens. It is expected that this starts during school-going age and that is why every day, during the morning routine, there should be collective reading of the Preamble and a government resolution is already in place for it from 2013. It has now been noticed that the decision is not being implemented. Therefore, under an initiative titled “Sarvabhaumatva Samvidhanache, Janhit Sarvanche” (Sovereignty of the Constitution, Welfare of All), all primary and secondary schools must undertake collective reciting of the preamble every day. The initiative be started from January 26.”

The Education Commissioner will review this periodically. Prashant Redij, secretary, Mumbai Principals’ Association said, “We welcome the move. Despite the old government order, there was only about 25% implementation in schools. We hope the new Education Minister, who is an educationist herself, will ensure better implementation as students are not well acquainted with the Constitution.”

The government will also be making Marathi language compulsory in all Maharashtra schools. A law to this effect will be brought in the next session of Assembly. A meeting on the matter was convened by Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday. Mr. Desai said those who move to the State from other States will be given an exemption from the rule.