Rebranded Asom Gana Parishad holds show of strength

GUWAHATI

06 December 2020 19:15 IST

Facing challenges from new regional entities, AGP gears up for the 2021 polls.

A “new-look” Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday put up a show of strength in the race to be the most bankable regional party in Assam.

Regionalism in Assam has been synonymous with Assamese sub-nationalism fed by the fear of a takeover by “Bangladeshis”, usually migrant Muslims.

The AGP, which rode the anti-foreigner Assam Movement during 1979-85 to give a political shape to regionalism, had been feeling the heat after the birth of at least four regional parties this year, primarily because of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act movement.

The most potent of these is said to be the Assam Jatiya Parishad, formed by the same students’ organisations that had sired the AGP, a minor partner in the BJP-led government in Assam.

But AGP president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora shrugged off the challenge from the new regional players, alluding to the “huge turnout” at the “national unity convention” in eastern Assam's Bokakhat, the headquarters of the Kaziranga National Park.

AGP president Atul Bora (with helmet and red scarf) in a motorcycle rally at Bokakhat, his Assembly constituency, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bokakhat is also a key Assembly constituency represented by Mr. Bora.

“The upcoming election will show that the people’s sentiments are with AGP, which was founded on a historic movement. Challenge from others for the space of regionalism will make us stronger," he told The Hindu.

The AGP also said the party has rebranded itself to be more inclusive.

“The AGP and regionalism in general has been associated with Assamese sub-nationalism. But the AGP, keeping in mind the people's desire for change, has opened up to all communities who have made Assam their home and are Indians as defined by the Constitution,” Mr. Bora said.

The AGP event, the largest in a series to position the party as regional with a national face, drew almost all top leaders including ministers Keshab Mahanta and Phani Bhushan Choudhury.