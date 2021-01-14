Other States

Rebel outfit member held in Manipur, guns seized

Photo: Twitter/@official_dgar  

A combined team of 29 Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police commandos arrested a man alleged to be a member of the United National Liberation Front in Bishnupur district on January 13. While the man identified as K. Lanjingba has been held with guns and explosives, another man managed to flee in the security operations ahead of the Republic Day.

A police report said that a .32 pistol with a magazine, an M-20 pistol magazine, ammunition, explosive materials and two detonators were recovered from him .

He was later handed over to the Bishunpur district police . Police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021 9:26:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rebel-outfit-member-held-in-manipur-guns-seized/article33576666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY