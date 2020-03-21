Other States

Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs join BJP

Rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh joined the BJP officially in the presence of Jyotiraditya Scindia and J.P. Nadda. File

Rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh joined the BJP officially in the presence of Jyotiraditya Scindia and J.P. Nadda. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP is likely to field them in the bypolls necessitated by their resignations.

Twenty-two rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the BJP on Saturday, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Also read: Analysis | Congress may see more defections in Madhya Pradesh, say observers

These leaders, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, met BJP president J.P. Nadda, who welcomed their decision to join the saffron party.

These former MLAs, believed to be Scindia loyalists, met Mr. Nadda at his residence. Mr. Vijayvargiya was also present there.

The Assembly speaker had accepted the resignations of 16 of these rebel Congress MLAs on Thursday, a day before Chief Minister Kamal Nath chose to resign after it became clear that his government had lost the majority.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh political crisis | Kamal Nath government faces crucial test of strength

The Speaker had accepted the resignations of six of them earlier.

Mr. Scindia, a former Union Minister, quit the Congress and joined the BJP recently.

The BJP is likely to stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Election Commission will announce the bypoll dates once the crisis brought in by the coronavirus outbreak is over.

