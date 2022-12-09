Rebel injured in gunshot, in Manipur

December 09, 2022 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - IMPHAL

A former insurgent identified as Albert Khongsai, a self-styled lieutenant of the proscribed insurgent outfit, the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), was shot and wounded. The KRA is a signatory to the suspension of operations with the government. Its cadres are lodged in the designated camps. Reports said that on Thursday night Khongsai, some KRA cadres and civilians were drinking liquor at a place in Kangpokpi district.

It is alleged that a civilian had snatched the 9mm pistol from Khongsai and shot him from a close range hitting him by a bullet in the chest. He was rushed to Imphal for treatment. He was operated at 11 a.m. on Friday. Hospital sources said the bullet was extracted and he is out of danger.

The police station at Saikul, the place where the shooting took place, said a report was received in this connection. However, as proper investigation is yet to start, further details are not available. Later, police swung into action and man hunt is on for the civilian who opened the fire.