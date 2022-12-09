  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Rebel injured in gunshot, in Manipur

Hospital sources said the bullet was extracted and he is out of danger. Further investigation is on.

December 09, 2022 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - IMPHAL

Iboyaima Laithangbam

A former insurgent identified as Albert Khongsai, a self-styled lieutenant of the proscribed insurgent outfit, the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), was shot and wounded. The KRA is a signatory to the suspension of operations with the government. Its cadres are lodged in the designated camps. Reports said that on Thursday night Khongsai, some KRA cadres and civilians were drinking liquor at a place in Kangpokpi district.

It is alleged that a civilian had snatched the 9mm pistol from Khongsai and shot him from a close range hitting him by a bullet in the chest. He was rushed to Imphal for treatment. He was operated at 11 a.m. on Friday. Hospital sources said the bullet was extracted and he is out of danger.

The police station at Saikul, the place where the shooting took place, said a report was received in this connection. However, as proper investigation is yet to start, further details are not available. Later, police swung into action and man hunt is on for the civilian who opened the fire.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.