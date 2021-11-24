Other States

Rebel Congress MLA joins BJP

Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh (L) and BSP MLA from Azamgarh Bandana Singh join BJP in presence of party president Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh and BSP MLA from Azamgarh Vandana Singh joined the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is the sitting MP from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency while SP president Akhilesh Yadav is the MP from Azamgarh.

Ms. Singh, after joining the BJP, said she was inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“They, especially our CM, works so hard and with so much honesty, I am deeply influenced by that,” she said.

Her entry into the BJP was long expected.

Ms. Singh had been on the warpath with the Congress and would openly praise Mr. Modi and Mr. Yogi on critical issues.


