‘Rebel Cong. MLAs under duress’

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker N.P. Prajapati on Tuesday informed Governor Lalji Tandon that the 16 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru had written their resignations under duress, as neither they nor their family members had appeared before him during submissions.

“If the resignation letters were presented willingly, then wouldn’t have their family members, acquaintances or their workers been present? This confirms the apprehension that surely the letters have been written under pressure,” Mr Prajapati wrote to Mr. Tandon. “Isn’t this apparently a violation of the fundamental Right to Freedom under the Constitution?

As for the MLAs, pledging allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia who had switched over to the BJP, releasing videos on social media and holding press conferences to reassert they were in Bengaluru of their own accord, Mr. Prajapati asked: “Like other politicians of the State, are they giving statements before the press willingly in an independent atmosphere without fear?”

The Speaker had served notice on 22 rebel MLAs asking them to appear before him to attest their resignations that had been submitted by BJP leaders. So far, Mr. Prajapati has accepted resignations of six MLAs, who were removed as Ministers, claiming they were not fit to be members as they failed to appear on two occasions.

Mr. Prajapati wrote to the Governor that despite directions to them under Rule 276-1(B) relating to the functioning of the Vidhan Sabha to appear before the Speaker, they had failed to appear. And even during the session on March 16, they remained absent.

“Family members of some of them have even expressed concern over their security,” he wrote, “As the presiding Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, I am extremely worried about these members going missing.”

‘Pressure from officials’

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress government of “pressing, threatening and luring” families of rebels using government officials.

Party vice-president and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We are preparing a list of such officials, and want to make it clear they won’t be spared.

“It would be wise for them to stick to their administrative roles, and not immorally interfere in politics.”

On Tuesday, Returning Officer A.P. Singh accepted Rajya Sabha nominations of Mr. Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki of the BJP after considering written objections of Congress nominees Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.