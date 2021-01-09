Ready to resign, says Chautala

Chandigarh

09 January 2021 00:54 IST

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala, a sitting MLA from Ellenabad in Haryana, on Friday said he would resign from his post in support of the farmers agitating against the Centre’s farm laws.

“If by January 26 a decision in favour of the farmers is not taken, I’ll resign. On January 27, I’ll hand over my resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker of Haryana Assembly and join the farmers in their movement,” Mr. Chautala told reporters.

