Ready to keep all proof before media, says AAP after Ahmedabad police denies raid at party office

Leaders of the AAP Gujarat unit had tweeted that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.

The Hindu Bureau
September 12, 2022 11:58 IST

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP on September 12 said that the party is ready to keep all proof before media and exposing the BJP, adding that the Ahmedabad Police is denying that they carried out a raid at the party's office in Ahmedabad the previous day.

Leaders of the AAP Gujarat unit, on Sunday night, had tweeted that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.

Mr. Kejriwal reached Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to attend various public programmes and meet local party leaders on Monday and Tuesday as part of the AAP’s election campaign in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

"We are ready to keep all proof before the media and expose the BJP. In Gujarat, without any warrant (police) enters anywhere, raids, and then says they didn't do any raid. This is because it's humiliating to the Gujarat government that they did a raid in an illegal way and didn't find anything," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"In Gujarat, AAP is currently number two and just behind BJP. Congress is nowhere in Gujarat. Very soon AAP will become number one in Gujarat. BJP knows this," he added.

The Gujarat Assembly polls are slated to be held later in the year.

(With PTI inputs)

