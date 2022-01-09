Reach out to Goa voters, Kejriwal tells AAP workers

Pune

Party releases second list of candidates

Urging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to practise ‘positive campaigning’, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the AAP’s objective in the forthcoming Goa Assembly election was to usher in a systemic change in the State.

In a video address to AAP volunteers, Mr. Kejriwal exhorted party workers to take election campaigning as “an opportunity to serve people”. Speaking of the need to change the entire political system in Goa, Mr. Kejriwal said that the AAP was contesting the polls to root out “a corrupt party” and install an “honest one”.

“Change is possible, though it requires hard work. The AAP has proved so in Delhi that parties can function honestly,” Mr. Kejriwal remarked.

The party on Sunday released its second list of 10 candidates for the 40-seat Goa Assembly election slated to be held on February 14.