Re-polling today in three booths in Punjab civic polls

15 February 2021 17:48 IST

SEC takes serious note of damage to EVMs

Amid reports of damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs) by miscreants during the Punjab civic body polls, the State Election Commission has ordered re-polling in three booths of Patran and Samana municipal councils in Patiala district on February 16.

Polling was held on February 14 for over 100 municipal bodies which saw 71.39% voter turnout amid stray incidents of clashes at some places.

An official statement said the SEC had received reports from the Returning Officers (RO) that the EVMs had been damaged at booth number 11 of ward number 8 in Patran and booths number 22 and 23 of ward number 11 in Samana.

“Taking serious note, the Commission has nullified the earlier polling and ordered the re-poll under Section 59 (2)(A) of the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994,” it said.

The counting will take place on February 17.