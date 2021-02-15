Re-polling today in three booths in Punjab civic polls

Amid reports of damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs) by miscreants during the Punjab civic body polls, the State Election Commission has ordered re-polling in three booths of Patran and Samana municipal councils in Patiala district on February 16.
Polling was held on February 14 for over 100 municipal bodies which saw 71.39% voter turnout amid stray incidents of clashes at some places.
An official statement said the SEC had received reports from the Returning Officers (RO) that the EVMs had been damaged at booth number 11 of ward number 8 in Patran and booths number 22 and 23 of ward number 11 in Samana.
“Taking serious note, the Commission has nullified the earlier polling and ordered the re-poll under Section 59 (2)(A) of the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994,” it said.
The counting will take place on February 17.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath