RBI stops honouring Manipur government bills, cheques

With Manipur facing an overdraft of over ₹300 crore, the RBI has stopped honouring all government bills and cheques from Wednesday onwards. The order issued by Anita Kumari, Assistant General Manager, however does not say how long the ban will be in force.

In a confidential letter to the RBI Chairman, she said the RBI order should be followed by all bank branches and offices.

Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar of the National People’s Party, who holds the Finance portfolio, said recently at a function the “financial position is not comfortable”.

Some Opposition MLAs recalled that the BJP had in their election campaign said the State would not be cash strapped since there were BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre.

Chief Minister N. Biren, who left for Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, will plead for a bail out by pumping in additional funds, sources say.

Meanwhile, the government issued an office memorandum banning all forms of recruitment including regular posts with immediate effect.

The government has been unable to pay salaries and honorariums to certain sections of employees including the Village Defence Force. The VDF personnel have been assisting the police all these years.

Despite oft repeated assurances, the government has also been unable to hike the pension of retired journalists from ₹4,000 a month to ₹10,000.