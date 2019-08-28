Ravidas temple: Centre will consider plea for reconstruction, says SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the party that the Centre would sympathetically consider its appeal to reconstruct the Guru Ravidas temple at its original location in Delhi’s Tughlakhabad.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Mr. Badal, who met Mr. Shah along with Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said the Home Minister had assured the Akali Dal that he would look into the matter and that the Centre would take action keeping in mind the sentiments of the Ravidasia community.

“This includes taking up the case with the Supreme Court,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Badal said as per historical record, the land for the temple was granted to the community by Sultan Sikander Lodhi. He said it seemed the managing committee of the temple could not represent itself adequately in court due to which it had lost the case.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar has approached the Supreme Court seeking to rebuild the temple in Tughlakhabad.

The petition, filed by Mr. Tanwar and former Haryana Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, sought enforcement of the Right to Worship, which they submitted had been denied to them due to the demolition of the temple.

The petition said, “The land at the site is of utmost historical and religious importance to all followers of Guru Ravidas as the Guru himself had lived there.”