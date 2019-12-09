Raut accuses BJP of double standards on women’s safety

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not doing anything in the aftermath of the Hyderabad rape case as against the uproar it had created over women’s safety after the Nirbhaya case when it was in opposition.

He also called the encounter killings of the four accused “the victory of police raj over rule of law”, in a column in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday.

Mr. Raut has kept up a continuous attack on the BJP since the Assembly election results and even after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray became Chief Minister. Even though Mr. Thackeray is no longer the editor of Saamana, the daily is known to express the views of the party. Its fiery editorials have also helped set the tone of the politics in the State in recent months. Mr. Raut writes a weekly column for the paper titled ‘Rokhthok.’

In Sunday’s column, he said, “There is a difference between rule of law and police raj. In this case, police raj has trumped the rule of law. One should look at India to see how a crime like rape is politicised. At the time of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, the BJP was in opposition at the Centre while Congress was in power. The opposition capitalised on the case and said women were no longer safe in the country. Now that BJP is in power, it is not ready to take any responsibility … Nobody is saying the number of rapes increased under the BJP regime, but the reasons given by right-wingers for the rising crimes against women are laughable.”

He was referring to people who have said women shouldn’t wear short clothes and that rapes won’t stop until India becomes a Hindu nation. “What has Hindutva got to do with rape?” the MP asked.

He said Indian society has failed to take necessary steps towards women’s safety and needs to change, otherwise stringent laws will not work.

Terming the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad case “suspicious,” Mr. Raut said there is a need to fast-track rape cases.