ADVERTISEMENT

Rattled by people's response, Assam CM trying to derail Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress

January 19, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Majuli

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that the Yatra will continue with its itinerary in the State for another six days as scheduled.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he leads the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rattled by the people's response, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was trying to derail the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the State, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Friday morning.

ALSO READ
Rahul terms Himanta Biswa ‘the most corrupt Chief Minister’ in the country

Mr. Ramesh, the party's general secretary, asserted that the Yatra will, however, continue with its itinerary in the State for another six days as scheduled.

"It is abundantly clear that the Assam CM is rattled and is nervous by the tremendous response being received by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra over the past 2 days in Assam," he posted on X as the entourage reached Majuli island.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that people from all sections of Assam's diverse society and age groups have been "enthusiastically welcoming" Mr. Gandhi.

"The Assam CM can abuse and defame, he can threaten and intimidate but we are not afraid. He is obviously disturbed by the huge impact of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will continue in Assam for another 6 days in spite of his continuing efforts to derail it," he added.

ALSO READ
Cancelled official functions to avoid clash with Congress yatra: Assam CM

Along with the post, he also shared Mr. Sarma's comment that Congress is representing one section of Muslims, and that even Muslim women don't come to Congress rallies due to the progress they made under the BJP-led government in the state.

Mr. Sarma had made the comment on Thursday while speaking to the press.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police registered a suo motu FIR against the Yatra and its chief organiser KB Byju for allegedly deviating from its permitted route in Jorhat town on Thursday.

The Yatra commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 or 21 in Mumbai.

It is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states. In Assam, it will continue till January 25, travelling 833 km across 17 districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US