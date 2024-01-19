GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rattled by people's response, Assam CM trying to derail Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that the Yatra will continue with its itinerary in the State for another six days as scheduled.

January 19, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Majuli

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he leads the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he leads the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rattled by the people's response, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was trying to derail the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the State, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Friday morning.

Mr. Ramesh, the party's general secretary, asserted that the Yatra will, however, continue with its itinerary in the State for another six days as scheduled.

"It is abundantly clear that the Assam CM is rattled and is nervous by the tremendous response being received by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra over the past 2 days in Assam," he posted on X as the entourage reached Majuli island.

He said that people from all sections of Assam's diverse society and age groups have been "enthusiastically welcoming" Mr. Gandhi.

"The Assam CM can abuse and defame, he can threaten and intimidate but we are not afraid. He is obviously disturbed by the huge impact of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will continue in Assam for another 6 days in spite of his continuing efforts to derail it," he added.

Along with the post, he also shared Mr. Sarma's comment that Congress is representing one section of Muslims, and that even Muslim women don't come to Congress rallies due to the progress they made under the BJP-led government in the state.

Mr. Sarma had made the comment on Thursday while speaking to the press.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police registered a suo motu FIR against the Yatra and its chief organiser KB Byju for allegedly deviating from its permitted route in Jorhat town on Thursday.

The Yatra commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 or 21 in Mumbai.

It is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states. In Assam, it will continue till January 25, travelling 833 km across 17 districts.

