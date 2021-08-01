Other States

Ratnakar, new organising secretary of Gujarat BJP

BJP president J.P. Nadda has appointed Ratnakar as the new organising secretary of the Gujarat BJP ahead of December 2022 Assembly polls.

He has been brought in to replace Bhikhubhai Dalasania, who helmed the most powerful post in the State unit for 13 years.

In the BJP, the organising secretary post at the State and national level is held by pracharaks who are deputed by the RSS to work for the BJP and look after the organisational matters.

Currently, Mr. Ratnakar is co-incharge of the BJP in Bihar.

He worked in Uttar Pradesh where he used to look after Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, and Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency.


