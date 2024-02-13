Ration scam: ED conducts fresh raids at multiple locations in Kolkata

February 13, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - Kolkata

Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began raids at multiple locations in the metropolis on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 morning, in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Accompanied by central forces, the ED teams conducted the raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Galib Street, Howrah and a few other places, he said.

The ones who are being questioned include businessmen and people closely related to those earlier arrested in the scam, he said.

"These raids are connected to the ration distribution scam. We have got information about the involvement of these people after questioning those who have already been arrested,” the ED official said.

The probe agency had arrested West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick on October 27 last year, and a TMC leader, among others, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in ration distribution in West Bengal

