ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Tata conferred with Maharashtra’s Udyog Ratna award

August 19, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - Mumbai

The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons was awarded the first-ever Udyog Ratna award

PTI

Industrialist Ratan Tata being conferred with the ‘Udyog Ratna’ award by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a ceremony, at his residence, in Mumbai on August 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was on Saturday conferred the first-ever ‘Udyog Ratna’ award instituted by the Maharashtra government.

The award was presented to the 85-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the industrialist’s home in Colaba, south Mumbai.

The honour comprised a shawl, a citation and a memento from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Talking to reporters afterwards, Mr. Shinde said honouring Mr. Tata as ‘Udyog Ratna’ has enhanced the prestige of the award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The contribution of the Tata group in all sectors is immense. Tata means trust,” he said.

The steel-to-salt group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents. In 2021-22, the collective revenue of Tata companies stood at $128 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US