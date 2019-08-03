Rasoolan Bibi, widow of war hero Abdul Hamid, dies

Rasoolan Bibi, widow of 1965 Indo-Pak war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid, passed away in her native Dhamupur village here on Friday afternoon.

Company Quartermaster Havaldar Abdul Hamid was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, for displaying exemplary courage during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Family sources said 90-year-old Rasoolan Bibi had been unwell for some time.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the death of Rasoolan Bibi and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

“The Governor has condoled the death,” a Raj Bhawan release issued here said.

‘Brave woman’

“It is a matter of pride that martyr Abdul Hamid belonged to Uttar Pradesh who displayed exemplary courage for which he was awarded the highest award posthumously and his wife was a brave woman,” Mr. Adityanath said in his message.

Last rites

The last rites of Rasoolan Bibi will be performed on Saturday.

She is survived by four sons and a daughter, family sources said.

As the news of her demise spread, a large number of people from different parts of the district visited her house to pay their last respects.