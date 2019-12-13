Rape victim threatened with Unnao-like fate

A rape accused out on bail was arrested in Baghpat on Thursday for threatening the survivor with “consequences worse than Unnao” if she testified in court against him.

The unsigned message typed on a sheet of paper was pasted outside the residence of the girl in a village in Baghpat.

Victim to testify

The accused and the survivor belong to the same village and hail from the same community. The survivor is expected to testify in court on December 13 in a Rohini court.

According to police, the girl was allegedly raped by the accused Soran Singh when both were living in Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi.

‘Drink spiked’

“In March 2018, he took the survivor, in her early 20s, to the rented accommodation of his friend and raped her after allegedly mixing some intoxicant in her drink. He, along with his two friends were arrested by the Delhi Police,” said Pratap Gopendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Baghpat. Later, the names of his friend were dropped from the FIR and Soran Singh was granted bail.