Rape victim dies of burns

A 30-year-old woman, allegedly set on fire by a man facing court trial for raping her in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, succumbed to burn injuries at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Saturday. The police have detained two suspects for questioning in the case.

The woman was set on fire at her house in Hanumangarh district early on Thursday. The victim’s grandmother said in her police complaint that the accused, out on bail, had entered the house, sprinkled kerosene and dropped a burning stick, which set the woman ablaze.

The State government has announced a relief of ₹5 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund to the kin of the deceased. Police officers trained in cyber technology have joined the investigating team, while a forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene.

The victim with 90% burn injuries was first admitted to a hospital in Sriganganagar, from where she was taken to P.B.M. Government Hospital in Bikaner and later referred to S.M.S. Hospital in Jaipur.