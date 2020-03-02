Other StatesGUWAHATI 02 March 2020 18:37 IST
Rape-murder accused Assam juveniles in observation home
02 March 2020
Seven juveniles accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in north-eastern Assam’s Biswanath district were on Monday sent to an observation home in Jorhat, about 300 km east of Guwahati.
The District Police said the seven, all friends who had appeared for their Class X State Board exams, were produced before a local court on Sunday afternoon.
Members of the girl’s family had lodged a complaint against the seven after her body was found hanging from a tree in a forest near her village.
The seven had allegedly invited her for dinner on February 28, after which she went missing.
