Other States

Rape-murder accused Assam juveniles in observation home

Members of the girl’s family had lodged a complaint against the seven after her body was found hanging from a tree in a forest near her village

Seven juveniles accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in north-eastern Assam’s Biswanath district were on Monday sent to an observation home in Jorhat, about 300 km east of Guwahati.

The District Police said the seven, all friends who had appeared for their Class X State Board exams, were produced before a local court on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the girl’s family had lodged a complaint against the seven after her body was found hanging from a tree in a forest near her village.

The seven had allegedly invited her for dinner on February 28, after which she went missing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 6:38:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rape-murder-accused-assam-juveniles-in-observation-home/article30964063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY