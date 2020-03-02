Rape-murder accused Assam juveniles in observation home

Seven juveniles accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in north-eastern Assam’s Biswanath district were on Monday sent to an observation home in Jorhat, about 300 km east of Guwahati.
The District Police said the seven, all friends who had appeared for their Class X State Board exams, were produced before a local court on Sunday afternoon.
Members of the girl’s family had lodged a complaint against the seven after her body was found hanging from a tree in a forest near her village.
The seven had allegedly invited her for dinner on February 28, after which she went missing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.