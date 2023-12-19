Rape is a rape, even if committed by husband: Gujarat HC

December 19, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - AHMEDABAD:

The Gujarat High Court has observed that a rape is a rape even if it is committed by the victim’s husband, while stressing that the silence shrouding sexual violence against women in India needs to be broken.

In a recent judgement, the court held that the actual incidences of violence against women in India are probably much higher than what the data suggest, and women may continue to face hostility and remain in environments where they are subjected to violence.

“In most of the cases of [sexual assault or rape on a woman], the usual practice is that if the man is the husband, performing the very same acts as that of another man, he is exempted. In my considered view, the same cannot be countenanced. A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man, the ‘husband’, on the woman, ‘wife’,” Justice Dinesh Joshi noted in the judgment.

According to the court, the Constitution treats a woman as equal to a man and considers marriage as an association of equals, the order stated.

The judge made the observations while dismissing a bail application filed by a woman, booked along with her husband and son under charges of rape, outraging modesty, cruelty and criminal intimidation.

According to the prosecution, the applicant’s son shot nude videos of his wife and their intimate moments on his mobile phone and forwarded them to his father. The applicant was aware of the same, as the acts were done in her presence.

Highlighting the culture of sexual violence in the society, the court observed that marital rape is illegal in 50 American states, three Australian states, New Zealand, Canada, Israel, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Poland and Czechoslovakia and several other countries.

“This silence needs to be broken. In doing so, men, perhaps more than women, have a duty and role to play in averting and combating violence against women,” the High Court said.