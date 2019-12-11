‘Rape in India’, not ‘Make in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the Unnao rape case in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during Zero Hour, stating that the country was gradually moving towards “rape in India” from “make in India”. “There have been many incidents in the past — from Kathua to Unnao — where women/girls have been gang-raped and killed,” he said, highlighting the case of the 23-year-old rape victim in Unnao, who was recently set ablaze by five men. She died of burns in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. “I feel ashamed when I hear [of] such incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, two Lok Sabha members from Rajasthan demanded a ban on the Bollywood film Panipat, claiming it showed Bharatpur’s Maharaja Surajmal in a poor light by twisting historic facts. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hamunan Beniwal said the sentiments of people in Rajasthan and Haryana had been hurt by the movie.

Sumedhanand Saraswati of the Bharatiya Janata Party said the film had twisted historic facts and hurt local sentiments.

He said that protests against the film were taking place in States such as Haryana and Delhi.