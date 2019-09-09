Other States

Rape accused shot dead in Manipur

Police are not ruling out the involvement of proscribed insurgents who had started killing rape accused

Two unidentified persons on Sunday night gunned down a youth who was in judicial custody on the charge of rape and attempted murder of a girl. The slain youth was identified as Ghanashyam Heisnam, 25, of Thanga islet in Bishnupur district in Manipur.

Police are not ruling out the involvement of proscribed insurgents in the killing of Heisnam who was detained in connection with the rape on February 13, 2017. He was further charged with attempting to murder the girl later. Some time back, the insurgents had started killing rape accused.

Heisnam was released on bail recently and was at a kiosk near his house when two scooter-borne youth fired at him. He was rushed to the hospital at nearby Moirang with three bullet injuries. Later, he was brought to Imphal but he succumbed to injuries.

So far, there has been no claim for the shooting.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl, who was raped allegedly by her cousins one month ago, committed suicide on Saturday. Police have arrested some suspects in this connection.

